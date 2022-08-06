27,167 Shares in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Insider Activity at Alto Ingredients

In other news, CEO Michael D. Kandris acquired 12,415 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $50,404.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael D. Kandris acquired 12,415 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $50,404.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 20,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 483,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 44,830 shares of company stock valued at $181,610. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $347.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.37.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.56 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.