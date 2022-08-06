IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,495 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Trading Down 2.3 %

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.30. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.43%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

