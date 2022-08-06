21,768 Shares in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at Ring Energy

Ring Energy Price Performance

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 507,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,354,261.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,446,948 shares in the company, valued at $35,903,351.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REI opened at $2.85 on Friday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $304.10 million, a PE ratio of -94.97 and a beta of 2.13.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

