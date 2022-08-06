Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $81,000 Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,151.7% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,301,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 4,878,084 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,610,000. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,945 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 647.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,158,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,654 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

NYSE:BKD opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

