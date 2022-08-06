IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,291,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,462,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,254,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Celanese Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CE opened at $110.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.83. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.74 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.