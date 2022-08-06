IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,178 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.4% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $4,073,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $127.16 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Recommended Stories

