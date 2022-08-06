IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

