Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after acquiring an additional 73,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,491,000 after acquiring an additional 350,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 423,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after acquiring an additional 31,658 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.17.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $382.97 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

