IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Wedbush boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.62.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAM opened at $427.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.27. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.