IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.63 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,639,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,335,000 after buying an additional 76,072 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,054,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,268,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Clorox Stock Up 0.9 %

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $138.99 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

