IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 7,165 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 111.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in UDR by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 97.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.24.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

