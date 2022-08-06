IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,011,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of K stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

