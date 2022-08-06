The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.0 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

