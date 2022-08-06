Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stake Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.55 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

