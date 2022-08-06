National Bank of Canada FI Sells 26,927 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,927 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $110.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average of $110.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

