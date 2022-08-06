New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,916 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $14,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LECO. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.35. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.