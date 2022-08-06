Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,889 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Saga Communications were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Saga Communications by 16.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Saga Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGA opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

