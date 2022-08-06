Royce & Associates LP Sells 15,089 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,089 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,913,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Financial Institutions stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $398.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

