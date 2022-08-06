New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 15,471 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $14,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.61, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

