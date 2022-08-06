Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $779,419.80 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $779,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
NYSE:ANET opened at $126.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.69.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Arista Networks
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 112,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 303.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 59,961 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 890.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 83,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 75,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.