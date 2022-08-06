Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $779,419.80 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $779,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $126.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.69.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 112,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 303.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 59,961 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 890.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 83,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 75,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

