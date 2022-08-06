Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 1,708 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 35,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 159,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

American International Group Trading Up 1.4 %

AIG stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.62.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

