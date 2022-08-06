Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.77 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Boston Properties worth $18,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.47. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

