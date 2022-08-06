Bank of America Begins Coverage on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.80.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $221.70 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 370.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39,503 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Autodesk by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the software company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 52,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.