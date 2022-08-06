Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT Lowered to $23.00

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

CSWC opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $557.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.9% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

