Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$326,400.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.60, for a total transaction of C$326,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,467,725.60.

On Thursday, May 26th, Joshua Thomas Truba sold 20,500 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$267,525.00.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$10.49 on Friday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.8699999 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NVA shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.39.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

