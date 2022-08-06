Robert W. Baird Trims Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price to $140.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC cut their price objective on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities cut Airbnb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.91. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Airbnb by 1,578.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 426,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after buying an additional 401,021 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

