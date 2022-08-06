Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $218.58 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $226.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 474.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 188.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

