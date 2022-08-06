Citigroup Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $140.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.58. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 258,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,457,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,457,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.