Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $110.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABNB. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.91. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 813,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.