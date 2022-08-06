Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ironSource were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in ironSource by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ironSource by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ironSource by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ironSource by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 117,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson set a $6.30 price objective on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. ironSource Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $189.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

