Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $133,000 Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 15.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 59,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 71,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.4% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRMK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward bought 31,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $199,850.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,748 shares in the company, valued at $718,322.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRMK stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.86. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $10.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 137.70%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

