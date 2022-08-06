Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $137,000 Investment in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CPG opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $772.43 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

