Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after buying an additional 3,546,729 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $18,360,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 509.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after buying an additional 2,517,343 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,622,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,052,000 after buying an additional 2,417,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 610.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,310,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $7,115,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,365,926.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Articles

