Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $152,000 in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 288,611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 133,507 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 139.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 268,734 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Stock Performance

ProPetro stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.79 million, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Munoz sold 15,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $205,839.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,395 shares of company stock worth $1,961,975 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

