Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,987 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LZ. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.38.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.94%. The company had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.