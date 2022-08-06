Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 628 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

