Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut Huntsman from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.77.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. CWM LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.