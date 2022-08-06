Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
HUN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut Huntsman from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.77.
Huntsman Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.
Institutional Trading of Huntsman
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. CWM LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
