Credit Suisse Group Raises SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $8.50

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $249,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,513,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,500.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,513,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,500.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey M. Schwartz purchased 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $299,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 283,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,937.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

