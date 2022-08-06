PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at UBS Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.43.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The company has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

