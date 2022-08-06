The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $69.31 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

