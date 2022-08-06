Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $159.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.50 and its 200 day moving average is $153.89.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

