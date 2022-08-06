Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 87 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after buying an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,251,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $234.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.73 and its 200 day moving average is $237.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.