Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $285,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

