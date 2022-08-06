Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 872 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Corning by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Corning by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Corning by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

