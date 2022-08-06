Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $298,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $442,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 736,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,551,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $992,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IUSB opened at $47.41 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $53.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.