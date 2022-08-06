Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 25.8% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 38.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,876,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 151.0% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $127.36 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

