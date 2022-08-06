Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $292.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.23.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

