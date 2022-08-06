Barrington Research Trims Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Target Price to $99.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSIC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after acquiring an additional 427,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after acquiring an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after acquiring an additional 691,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Henry Schein by 12.6% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,504,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after buying an additional 392,946 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

