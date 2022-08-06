Serkan Kutan Sells 4,896 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CTO Serkan Kutan sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $19,730.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 683,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,223.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Serkan Kutan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Serkan Kutan sold 15,902 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $56,770.14.

American Well Stock Performance

AMWL stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 699,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 80,283 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,710 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

See Also

