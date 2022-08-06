Citigroup Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $96.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $110.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.24. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $165.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.